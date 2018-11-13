Ranking the 12 Best Wide Receivers in College Football

Ranking the 12 Best Wide Receivers in College FootballNovember 13, 2018
It takes several factors to be considered one of the nation's best wide receivers, and they don't just lie in the numbers.
To be among the best pass-catchers, you've got to have the innate ability to make plays at the key moments of games, you have to be a reliable, consistent target and it doesn't hurt to have some important highlights. This list also gives a nod to pro prospects and those who've played top-shelf competition.
Despite those last two elements, sometimes your numbers are just too strong to keep you off the list, such as the case with Hawaii's John Ursua and UMass' Andy Isabella.
Despite all that, some amazing receivers just missed the list. It's tough keeping a monster like Texas' Lil'Jordan Humphrey off this list. East Carolina star Trevon Brown and Wake Forest senior Greg Dortch just missed, too.
Recent slumps or injuries for Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. kept them on the second tier, too.
Surely, you've got some input on players left out or where these guys should go. But let's take a look at the 12 best receivers in college football so far this season.
12. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State
When Hakeem Butler stops disappearing for big swaths of games, he'll be one of the top three or four receivers in the nation. As it is, he's still pretty darn good.
It probably would help the tall, lanky Iowa State downfield threat if he could get into a consistent rhythm with whoever is throwing him the football. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, they've been smacked with injuries at the signal-caller position, and that doesn't help Butler.
He seems to be developing a rapport with whoever is under center, though.
Butler is a 6'6" specimen who is still a bit under-the-radar in regards to NFL scouts, but he can go up and get balls with the best of them and does a good job stretching the field, too. He'll be the kind of combine monster who'll surge up draft boards if he elected to go out this year.
"He’s a guy that’s going to definitely have an NFL decision to make after the year and have to decide what’s best for him," Dane Brugler, an NFL draft analyst for The Athletic, told the Des Moines Register's Tommy Birch. "He’s a redshirt junior, fourth-year junior, so he’s not a young guy. He’s been around the program and understands how things work."
The Cyclones star leads the nation in yards per catch at 22.67 and has eight touchdowns. In Matt Campbell's system, he doesn't catch a ton of balls, but when Iowa State wants to go deep, he's normally the target.
For the year, he has 36 catches for 816 yards and eight touchdowns, and he's a matchup terror for undersized cornerbacks.
11. Andy Isabella, Massachusetts
No matter how hard you may try because he plays for a bad UMass team that doesn't have a lot of quality opponents on its schedule, you just can't shake Andy Isabella's numbers.
They're amazing, and if you watch the 5'10", 190-pound playmaker in action, you can understand why he leads the nation with 1,479 receiving yards. He's also scored 11 touchdowns for coach Mark Whipple's Minutemen.
The senior would be even higher on this list if not for his struggles against top-tier competition. Just this past weekend, UMass played against BYU he got the ball 10 times but for only 88 yards.
"He’s a really good player. Our coaches emphasized his abilities," Sione Takitaki told the Deseret News' Jeff Call of Isabella. "We watched him on film all week. Everybody did their assignments so he didn’t get much. We held him pretty good."
Isabella was coming off a triple-overtime win over Liberty where he had 303 yards by himself as the Minutemen churned out 777 total.
In the upcoming week, he gets to play top-five Georgia, and if he can put up a big game, he'll move up higher in the rankings. I
sabella will probably find an NFL home after this year, and you could see somebody like Bill Belichick maximizing his skill set, but Isabella needs to have big games against the best teams on the schedule to be considered the best.
10. John Ursua, Hawaii
At 5'10", 165 pounds, John Ursua isn't going to wow anybody with his physical traits.
But the junior star has become a Run-and-Shoot dynamo for quarterback Cole McDonald and Hawaii this season. He is fourth nationally with 1,161 receiving yards on 79 catches and leads the nation with 15 scoring grabs.
The only problem with Ursua is his competition; you just don't know how those numbers would translate if he played in a Power 5 conference.
Regardless, he's a small-school star to be reckoned with, and it's going to be interesting to see if he gets a shot in the NFL. He's a 24-year-old redshirt junior who is coming back from torn knee ligaments, so it's an awesome story that he's on this list and that he's made such an impact this season.
There's no denying his value to the Warriors or his numbers. It's just a matter of whether somebody's going to take a swing on him at the next level. One thing is almost certain, though; he'll be back for another season. At his age and size, it's most likely he'll have to latch on as a free agent.
But his collegiate value is massive. McDonald looks to him first, and he's already had six 100-plus receiving games this season and five games where he's had multiple touchdowns.
9. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma
When your nickname is Hollywood, that says something. For Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown, it means he's a flamboyant star.
One of the fastest players in all of college football, he has helped the Sooners and first-year starting quarterback Kyler Murray have one of the nation's most explosive offenses. Brown is an all-purpose star who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball.
At 5'10", 168 pounds, Brown once had a hard time getting a scholarship offer until folks saw him run. Then, he left JUCO and became a Big 12 star, first for Baker Mayfield and now Murray. His build may make some NFL teams shy away from him in the draft, but he could star because of his versatility.
In a huge Bedlam game this weekend against Oklahoma State, Brown had a bum ankle and still finished with eight catches for 142 yards. It was his ninth-career 100-yard game and his fifth this season.
"Yeah," he told NewsOK.com's Joe Mussatto, "I'm still fast enough."
For the seasons, he has 53 catches for 956 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. He may take a few lumps because of his stature, but Brown is still one of the best players in all of college football.
8. Dillon MItchell, Oregon
The Memphis, Tennessee, product may have grown up in the Volunteer State, but he always wanted to play for the Oregon Ducks and committed to them early in the process.
When Willie Taggart left, Dillon Mitchell ironically became more of an offensive focal point for Justin Herbert with Mario Cristobal at the helm. That has translated into some big numbers this year for the junior, who is quickly becoming a household name in the Pac-12.
Yes, it helps having a gunslinger like Herbert under center, but Mitchell is an impact weapon.
His season statistics actually would be significantly better if not for an early-season slumber where he had just six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown against Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State.
Since then, he's been incredible. It all started with a 14-catch, 239-yard outburst against Stanford. Since then, the only game where he failed to eclipse 100 yards was a seven-catch, 47-yard showing in a big loss to Washington State.
Had he flashed in that one, he'd be higher on the list.
Still, Mitchell is blossoming as an upperclassman and is really impressing lately with four touchdowns in the past two games against UCLA and Utah. He has 64 catches for 1,002 yards and eight total touchdowns.
7. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
One of the top two NFL prospects on this list along with Arizona State's N'Keal Harry, A.J. Brown is a player who can terrorize the best athletes in the country.
When you put up the kind of numbers he has in the best league in the country, everybody stands up and takes notice. Unfortunately for the star junior, he plays on a struggling Ole Miss team, and he's not been able to bust out this year, scoring just five touchdowns.
All that said, he's still Jordan Ta'amu's go-to guy.
The 6'1", 230-pound pass-catcher elected to play for the Rebels rather than stay home in Starkville and suit up for the Bulldogs, and he's a fan favorite in Oxford because of that. He's fifth nationally with 1,047 receiving yards on 72 grabs and is a consistent force.
Unfortunately for him and the Rebs, he tended to disappear against the best competition this year, which is why he's a bit lower on this list than you may think he should be. In a lopsided loss to Alabama, he had just four catches for 34 yards. Against LSU, he finished with nine catches but just 72 yards.
That doesn't change the scouts' perception, and his big numbers will only enhance the attention.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared him to a faster JuJu Smith-Schuster.
"His hands are fantastic, and he's hard to bring down," an AFC scout said, according to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread. "Those are the things that stand out to me."
6. Rondale Moore, Purdue
When you make this list as a true freshman, you know you've accomplished something. The truth is Purdue first-year standout Rondale Moore would have been even higher on this list if not for a couple of down weeks in games against Iowa and Minnesota.
The 5'9", 175-pound pass-catcher from Louisville came to play for the Boilermakers thanks to coach Jeff Brohm's strong ties to the area. He turned down some of the nation's top-tier programs to play for Brohm.
He's not been disappointing.
Before Saturday's struggle fest against the Golden Gophers, he was No. 1 in the Big 10 and third nationally with 1,537 all-purpose yards.
"He's awfully impressive," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told Hawkeye Insider's David Eickholt. "For a guy that's a senior it would be really impressive; to consider him being just out of high school, it's awfully impressive. So he's a very dynamic player, very explosive and very, very dangerous in a lot of regards."
Moore is 21st in the nation with 909 receiving yards, and he has scored eight touchdowns. Beyond his ability to catch the ball, Brohm has utilized him in many other ways. One of his top performances came in Purdue's resounding win over Ohio State. He had 12 catches for 170 yards and a pair of scores.
Whether he gets the ball on a return or on a rush, he's always a threat to score. He's going to be a dynamic force in the Big 10 for years to come.
5. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
When it comes to developing those medium-sized, uber-talented receivers from the state of Florida, Alabama has cornered the market in the past few seasons.
First, it was Amari Cooper who broke the mold for the Crimson Tide and helped them become a little more well-known for receivers since Nick Saban's first class that included the great Julio Jones. After Cooper, Calvin Ridley roamed the perimeter for UA, making a living out of torching SEC cornerbacks.
Now, it's Jerry Jeudy's turn.
The Deerfield Beach, Florida, product is enjoying a breakout year as Tua Tagovailoa's primary target in his sophomore season. Chances are if it's a deep ball, Jeudy is on the receiving end of it.
At 6'1", 187 pounds, he won't be a guy NFL scouts are drooling over. But much like Cooper and Ridley before him, his production will be off the charts. He's going to have a brilliant career at the Capstone then turn around and be a quality player on the next level, too.
This year, he is 19th nationally with 945 yards on just 45 catches and has scored 10 touchdowns. He's fifth nationally averaging 20.56 yards per grab, and that number has gone down a bit the past couple of weeks. No matter, as he's proving he can do more than just go deep.
With LSU taking away much of the deep game, he had eight grabs for 103 yards in that win. This past weekend with Tagovailoa nicked-up, he had his worst game of the year with six catches for just 45 yards. Still, his season totals are more than enough to warrant his inclusion this high.
4. Preston Williams, Colorado State
At 6'4", 209 pounds, Colorado State receiver Preston Williams is the prototypical big-play pass-catcher who will have NFL teams drooling. If he played for a better team, he'd be a more well-known commodity.
The problem with Williams is he did play for one of those teams, choosing Tennessee over offers from the country's top programs and spending two seasons in Knoxville before leaving the program under former coach Butch Jones.
The Georgia product resurfaced with the Rams, and though coach Mike Bobo's team is having an awful season, Williams is a dynamic force who should be a high-round draft pick. He'd be higher on this list if he consistently played top-tier competition.
Even so, players like him don't escape the eyes of scouts.
He has taken up the torch left by former CSU star receiver Michael Gallup.
"Preston Williams is one of the most special talents I’ve ever seen in my entire life," senior running back Izzy Matthews told the Coloradoan's Kelly Lyell back in the spring. "He’s a freak athlete."
Williams is sixth nationally with 78 catches for 1,020 yards and nine touchdowns and saved his best showings against the top teams on the Rams' schedule.
He had nine grabs for 188 yards and two touchdowns against Hawaii, 12 grabs for 154 yards and two scores against Arkansas, nine for 106 against Florida and nine grabs for 154 yards and a score against Boise State.
3. N'Keal Harry, Arizona State
N'Keal Harry is a 6'4", 213-pound receiver from Chandler, Arizona, who will be at the top of NFL draft boards everywhere this spring.
It's just a matter of time before Manny Wilkins' top targets ends his college days and heads to the league, where everybody in need of a pass-catcher will line up to watch him work out. He's one of those can't-miss pro prospects.
It just so happens that he's having a brilliant junior season as well, regardless of his pro prospects. The surprising Sun Devils have impressed this year in coach Herm Edwards' first season, and Harry deserves a ton of credit. He has 62 catches for 928 yards and nine touchdowns already.
Last year as a sophomore, he had 1,142 yards, and he already has surpassed his career-high in touchdowns; he had eight a season ago. Though Harry has just three 100-yard games this season, he's a steady force who is always among the stat hounds. Five other times, he's had more than 80 receiving yards.
Harry also had a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown against USC and has proven he can do it all.
“If I have unfinished business, if I feel like I can afford to have another year, I would love to stay," Harry told AZCentral.com's Greg Moore. "I love my teammates. I love this school. I love what this program is doing."
But Moore's column is about how Harry should bypass his senior season and about how everybody rates him as a top-shelf prospect. If the Sun Devils are promoting themselves as an NFL factory, Harry could be a poster child.
But, man, college football fans everywhere will hate to see him go.
2. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
When you've got to fill the shoes of departed James Washington, who won the nation's top receiver award a season ago, it's not an easy task. When an upperclassman receiver like Jalen McCleskey leaves the team early in the year, you've got to step up even more quickly.
That's exactly what Tylan Wallace has done this year for Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State Cowboys.
He's turning into a superstar as the season progresses, and it's possible he could help the Cowboys repeat the feat with back-to-back Biletnikoff Trophy recipients. The 6'0", 185-pound sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, has been dynamic for quarterback Taylor Cornelius.
For the season, Wallace has 1,282 yards (third nationally) on 68 catches and has scored nine touchdowns. His true breakout game came in the massive win over Texas where he had 10 catches for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In Bedlam on Saturday, he torched Oklahoma for 10 more catches for 220 yards and another two scores. Much like the No. 1 player on this list, the brighter the light, the bigger he stars. Wallace was open on the two-point conversion that would have won the game, but he didn't get the ball.
He also had a leaping 24-yard grab on 4th-and-12 that gave Oklahoma State the opportunity for the win.
When it comes to the great OSU receivers, Wallace warrants a mention.
"He’s on his way. How can you deny that?" OSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich told the Tulsa World's Bill Haisten. "The guy makes clutch plays. He’s able to get the long ball. He’s very good on intermediate (routes). He’s good after the catch. He’s physical. Likes to mix it up.."
1. Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech
The Big 12 lends itself to having receiving stars, but it's simply impossible not to put players high on the list who are churning out huge receiving numbers and play against Power 5 competition week in and week out.
It's a reason why Oklahoma State's James Washington won the Fred Biletnikoff Trophy for the nation's top receiver a season ago, and it's why a pair of Big 12 pass-catchers should be right there in the mix battling for the hardware this year.
The nation's top receiver right now is Texas Tech's 6'5", 200-pound junior from Cibolo, Texas, Antoine Wesley.
Not only is he big, long and fast, he can make all the plays. Wesley is second nationally and leads all Power 5 receivers with 1,347 yards. He accomplished that on 78 catches and has scored nine touchdowns. Wesley has six 100-plus receiving yards already this year.
Perhaps more remarkable is that he's piled up huge numbers despite having three different Red Raiders quarterbacks throwing him passes. In the past two games, he had 12 catches for 199 yards against Oklahoma and a eight-catch, 171-yard and two-touchdown performance against Texas.
The bigger the game, the better his performance, and that's the mark of a true elite receiver. Yes, he plays for a pass-happy offense, and the system certainly helps his numbers. But he's a massive part of what TTU does, and he's great no matter who is throwing to him.
He's a fan favorite, his coach calls him a great kid, and he has a propensity for huge plays as this article states. Entering this year, he'd never scored against a Power 5 opponent. Now that he's getting his chance, he's a star.