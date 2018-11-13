Ranking the 12 Best Wide Receivers in College Football

0 of 12

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

It takes several factors to be considered one of the nation's best wide receivers, and they don't just lie in the numbers.

To be among the best pass-catchers, you've got to have the innate ability to make plays at the key moments of games, you have to be a reliable, consistent target and it doesn't hurt to have some important highlights. This list also gives a nod to pro prospects and those who've played top-shelf competition.

Despite those last two elements, sometimes your numbers are just too strong to keep you off the list, such as the case with Hawaii's John Ursua and UMass' Andy Isabella.

Despite all that, some amazing receivers just missed the list. It's tough keeping a monster like Texas' Lil'Jordan Humphrey off this list. East Carolina star Trevon Brown and Wake Forest senior Greg Dortch just missed, too.

Recent slumps or injuries for Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. kept them on the second tier, too.

Surely, you've got some input on players left out or where these guys should go. But let's take a look at the 12 best receivers in college football so far this season.