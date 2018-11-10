Ben Simmons 'Can't Wait' for Jimmy Butler to Join 76ers, Says He'll Fit In

David Sherman/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is looking forward to Jimmy Butler's arrival.

According to Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Simmons said he "can't wait" for Butler to join the Sixers and added, "He's going to fit in with us."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported Saturday that the 76ers agreed to acquire Butler and power forward Justin Patton from the Minnesota Timberwolves for forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric, guard Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Per Winters, Simmons said he spoke with Butler on Saturday and mentioned that Butler expressed his desire to win: "That's the mindset we all have here, so we're excited to get Jimmy here."

Butler's trade to Philadelphia ended a saga that lasted throughout the offseason and stretched into the regular season.

While Butler made it clear that he didn't see a long-term future for himself in Minnesota, Wojnarowski reported that both Butler and the Sixers expect to come to terms on a contract extension during the summer.

Butler's arrival gives the 76ers a legitimate Big Three alongside Simmons and center Joel Embiid, and according to Winters, Simmons thinks there is a lot to like about the four-time All-Star's game: "His hustle, hearing things as of late, the way he has been practicing and things like that...he has a winning attitude and an aggressive side to him."

Despite the odd circumstances surrounding his time with the Timberwolves this season, Butler has been productive with averages of 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals in 10 games.

Last season, Butler helped lead the T-Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2003-04, and he will look to make the Sixers title contenders after they made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011-12.

Philly is off to an 8-5 start, but with Butler joining two of the NBA's fastest-rising stars in Simmons and Embiid, the Sixers may have the right formula to overtake the likes of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.