Dodgers News: Chase Utley Released to Facilitate Star's Retirement

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the release of second baseman Chase Utley on Friday to facilitate his retirement from baseball.

Utley confirmed his intention to end his MLB career following the 2018 season in July.

"I transitioned to a part-time player, something new for me, but I took it in stride," he told reporters. "Also, a part-time strength coach, part-time pitching coach, occasionally part-time catching coach as well as a part-time general manager. The thing I'm having the most difficult time with is being a part-time dad. So that's really the reason I'm shutting it down. I'm ready to be a full-time dad."

Utley had one season left on the two-year, $2 million contract he signed with the Dodgers in February, so the release was required to make his retirement official.

The 39-year-old California native spent the final three-plus years of his career with the Dodgers.

He rose to prominence with the Philadelphia Phillies across 13 seasons that featured six All-Star Game selections, four Silver Slugger Awards and a World Series title in 2008. He also finished in the top eight of MVP voting three times in a four-year span starting in 2006.

Utley said during his July press conference going from that type of top-tier superstar to somebody fighting to just get at-bats with the Dodgers in recent seasons was key in his decision to step aside.

"Going from making several All-Star teams to being a part-time player kind of wrenches your pride a little bit," he said. "My goal, the reason I came here, was to win a championship. I didn't want to get in the way of that. If I'm part of it, great. If not, I'm still happy."

L.A. fell short of that title goal, losing to the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

Utley posted a lackluster .213/.305/.305 triple-slash line with one home run in 87 games for this Dodgers in his final season.

His career numbers, including an .823 OPS, 259 homers and 154 stolen bases in 1,937 games, better tell the story of a player who was among the National League's best at his peak.