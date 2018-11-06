Lakers News: Metta World Peace Defends Luke Walton, Says LA Is 'Fine'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 108-96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Count Metta World Peace among those who don't think it's time to press the purple and gold panic button.

World Peace spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday, saying he does not believe the Lakers should fire Luke Walton amid the team's slow start.  

"I think they're fine. I think it's just basketball. Yeah, it's basketball," World Peace said.

The Lakers are 4-6 following a loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors on Sunday, a listless performance on both ends of the floor. LeBron James looked disengaged in his quietest performance as a Laker, finishing with 18 points, six assists and some jaw-droppingly lax defense that has become an early-season norm.

World Peace attributed James' relatively shaky play thus far to him not being in peak form yet. 

"You got a preseason form, a midseason form, then you have playoff form. And, he's in beginning-of-the-season form. He's about to be in midseason form soon," World Peace said.

The Lakers are off until Wednesday night when they play a Minnesota Timberwolves team in enough melodrama to make the Lakers look like a light comedy in comparison. 

Related

    Report: Kyrie Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: Wall Trade Unlikely Before July 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lowe: Wall Trade Unlikely Before July 1

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Russ' Ankle Injury Not Serious

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Russ' Ankle Injury Not Serious

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Brown: Simmons, Fultz Must Improve 'Shooting and Spacing'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brown: Simmons, Fultz Must Improve 'Shooting and Spacing'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report