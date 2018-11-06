Lakers News: Metta World Peace Defends Luke Walton, Says LA Is 'Fine'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Count Metta World Peace among those who don't think it's time to press the purple and gold panic button.

World Peace spoke to TMZ Sports on Monday, saying he does not believe the Lakers should fire Luke Walton amid the team's slow start.

"I think they're fine. I think it's just basketball. Yeah, it's basketball," World Peace said.

The Lakers are 4-6 following a loss to the Kawhi Leonard-less Toronto Raptors on Sunday, a listless performance on both ends of the floor. LeBron James looked disengaged in his quietest performance as a Laker, finishing with 18 points, six assists and some jaw-droppingly lax defense that has become an early-season norm.

World Peace attributed James' relatively shaky play thus far to him not being in peak form yet.

"You got a preseason form, a midseason form, then you have playoff form. And, he's in beginning-of-the-season form. He's about to be in midseason form soon," World Peace said.

The Lakers are off until Wednesday night when they play a Minnesota Timberwolves team in enough melodrama to make the Lakers look like a light comedy in comparison.