Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Clemson owns seven straight wins in the series with Boston College, but the Eagles are 4-3 against the spread over that span, keeping several games close as underdogs. Boston College is getting a bunch of points again for Saturday evening's big game with the Tigers up in Chestnut Hill.

College football point spread: The Tigers opened as 17.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 45.3-25.8 Tigers (College football picks on every game)

Why the Clemson Tigers can cover the spread

Clemson reached 9-0 on the season and 4-0 ATS over its last four games with a 77-16 blasting of Louisville last week, covering a 39-point spread. The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game, led 35-3 at the half and rolled on from there for the easy win and the money.

On the afternoon Clemson out-gained the Cardinals 661-312, piling up 492 yards on the ground. The Tigers scored three touchdowns of 55 yards or longer on offense and returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Clemson has now out-gained every opponent this season except Texas A&M, and out-rushed every opponent except North Carolina State. The Tigers have also won their last four games by the ridiculous combined score of 240-36.

At 6-0 in conference play Clemson can clinch the ACC's Atlantic Division with a victory Saturday, the first step on the trail back to the College Football Playoff.

Why the Boston College Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles are 3-0 SU their last three times out and 4-0 ATS their last four, following last week's 31-21 victory/cover at Virginia Tech. Boston College took an early 7-0 lead on the Hokies, then trailed 14-7 at the half. But the Eagles scored the first 21 points out of the locker room to take control, on their way to the win and the cash at what's usually a tough place to play.

On the afternoon Boston College out-rushed Virginia Tech 219-111 and won the turnover battle 2-1, creating a plus-7 point differential.

Two weeks ago the Eagles beat Miami 27-14, and just before that they defeated Louisville 38-20. So on the season Boston College is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS at Alumni Stadium.

At 4-1 in conference play the Eagles are three wins away from their first ACC championship Game berth in 10 years.

Smart betting pick

Clemson won this matchup last season 34-7, but Boston College held on for the cover as a 34-point dog. The Eagles also showed some maturity last week, avoiding a letdown after the victory over the Hurricanes. However, the Tigers are steamrolling at the moment, and playing on the road means the spread is a tad more amenable. Smart money here gives the points with Clemson.

College football betting trends

Clemson is 7-0 SU in its last seven games vs Boston College.

The total has gone over in Clemson's last four games on the road.

Clemson is 4-0 ATS in its last four games.

All college football odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.