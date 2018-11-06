College Football Playoff Standings 2018: Week 11 Rankings and Bowl Projections

5 of 7

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): UCF vs. LSU

In addition to giving up 40 points and 670 yards in a tight win over Temple, it was a weird week in the "things completely out of UCF's control that nevertheless impact how we view the Knights" department.

The weekend started out great with Pittsburgh beating Virginia and moving one step closer to playing in the ACC Championship Game. UCF stomped Pitt in late September, but since then the Panthers are 3-1 with wins over now-bowl-eligible Syracuse, Duke and Virginia and a close loss to Notre Dame. Suffice it to say, that win looks a lot better now for the Knights.

However, that good was undone by Houston and South Florida losing in ugly fashion to SMU and Tulane, respectively. UCF finishes the regular season at USF and figures to play Houston in the AAC Championship Game, so its remaining schedule got less impressive. The Knights are still the Group of Five team to beat and a heavy favorite to reach a New Year's Six bowl, but their chances of reaching the playoff may have gone from slim to none this week.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma vs. Georgia

This is our fourth consecutive week projecting the Sooners and Bulldogs to meet in the Sugar Bowl. And as has been the case for the past month, they're both pounding on the door of the playoff.

Georgia made a big statement in a 17-point road win over Kentucky this week. Were it not for a pair of first-half fumbles in Kentucky territory, it would have been even more of a beatdown. The Dawgs clinched the SEC East Division and will face Alabama in the conference championship—a game Georgia probably needs to win to get back into the playoff.

And Oklahoma had 683 total yards in a 51-46 road win over Texas Tech. Offense has never been a question mark for the Sooners, but the defense—which appeared to have turned a corner in recent weeks—remains a serious concern. If they had so much as a single win over an AP Top 25 team, maybe they would be closer to the top four.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Ohio State vs. Washington State

Neither of these teams looked great in winning efforts this week. Ohio State struggled to contain two-win Nebraska, trailing at halftime before eking out a five-point win. And Washington State needed a late red-zone interception and a final-minute touchdown to survive a home game against California.

But they avoided losses, which keeps them in the running for the playoff and in excellent position to play in the Rose Bowl. If that matchup does happen, Dwayne Haskins and Gardner Minshew II might combine for 1,000 passing yards.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Kentucky vs. West Virginia

Though Kentucky's defense had no answer for Georgia's D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, the Wildcats still have a rock-solid resume worthy of a New Year's Six bowl. As long as they don't get upset by Tennessee, Middle Tennessee or Louisville in these final three weeks, they'll be headed for their most noteworthy postseason game since the 1951 Cotton Bowl.

Meanwhile, West Virginia clipped Texas on the road thanks to a gutsy two-point conversion decision with 16 seconds remaining in the game.

Even if it hadn't worked out, it was the right call. West Virginia was moving the ball at will against the Longhorns defense, but Texas had scored on seven of its previous eight possessions and had home-field advantage. Playing for overtime in that situation was as good as playing to lose, and Dana Holgorsen had the good sense to go win the game while he had the chance.

As a result, West Virginia climbed several spots in the polls and still has an outside shot at a national championship.