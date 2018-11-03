Wizards Rumors: Washington 'Not Contemplating' Scott Brooks Firing Despite 1 Win

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks is reportedly safe for the time being.

According to The Athletic's David Aldridge, the Wizards "are not contemplating any coaching changes" following Friday's 134-111 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which dropped them to 1-7.

"We've got to stick together and we've got to keep playing for one another," Brooks said after the Wizards were booed off their home floor at Capital One Arena, per ESPN.com's Royce Young. "I still believe in these guys.

"I have a lot of confidence in our guys staying together, and I also have a lot of confidence our guys are going to play well. We're going to start playing better together."



Not only are the Wizards tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but they also rank 28th overall with a net rating of minus-11.5 points per 100 possessions. Only the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns have posted more futile marks.

What's more: The Washington defense is allowing 115.9 points per 100 possessions a year after it ranked 15th (107.6) in that category.

If there's any sort of bright spot, it's that center Dwight Howard made his Wizards debut Friday night and finished with 20 points (7-of-8 shooting), three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes.

"We just got to stay positive, stay focused and not allow moments like this to kill the atmosphere," Howard said, per USA Today's Matt Eppers.

The Wizards will attempt to snap out of their funk Sunday when they host the New York Knicks.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com.