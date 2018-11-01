Red Sox Parade 2018: Reliving the Best Moments from Boston Victory Parade

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox paraded through the streets of Boston on Halloween to celebrate their fourth MLB championship since 2004.

Even though Boston fans are used to celebratory moments on their streets, they still showed up en masse to welcome home the latest champion in the city's remarkable run over the last two decades.

Some of the highlights from Wednesday's parade included yet another shot at the rival New York Yankees, an important announcement from one of the team's top players and an accident involving the trophy.

Before the parade left Fenway Park, David Price told reporters he's opting in for the final four years of his contract, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"Yeah, I'm opting in. I'm not going anywhere," he said. "I want to win here. We did that this year, and I want to do it again. There wasn't any reconsideration on my part ever. I came here to win. We did that this year and that was very special, and now we want to do it again."

The parade was the fourth for the Red Sox in the last 14 years, and the 11th parade in 16 years for "Boston Sign Kid," who was present on Wednesday afternoon (h/t Sports Illustrated):

The parade route was packed with fans, who were jammed on to the sidewalks as far as the eye could see, as Mookie Betts showed us from his vantage point (h/t Bleacher Report MLB):

The Boston Globe captured the entire scene on Boylston Street with an aerial picture of the fans gathered for the celebration:

MLB's official Twitter account caught one of the many times "Sweet Caroline" was blasted through the streets of Boston.

While Wednesday was mostly about celebrating the Red Sox's ninth title in franchise history, there was still time for shots to be taken at the team's biggest rival.

Boston manager Alex Cora, who won the World Series title in his first season with the franchise, riled up the crowd by taking a shot at the New York Yankees, per Cut4:

Although Price was one of the top performers in the World Series for the Red Sox, he was more than willing to give love to fellow pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who labored through extra innings in Game 3:

Throughout the parade, the Red Sox flashed a WWE title belt sent to them by Triple H:

While the title belt came away unscathed from the parade, the World Series trophy suffered some damage, as a beer can clipped one of the flags at the top of the trophy (h/t SB Nation):

Given the expected success of the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics in their respective leagues, there might be another parade down the streets of Boston in the coming months to add to the Red Sox's success.