Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Name Celtics as Warriors' Biggest Threat

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets pushed the Golden State Warriors to the brink last season, forcing them to seven games in the Western Conference Finals before the Warriors prevailed and eventually won their third NBA title in the past four years.

But if you ask the Warriors who they believe is their greatest threat this season, only Steph Curry listed the Rockets, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. The other players he asked—Draymond Green, Shaun Livingston and Kevin Durant—all listed the Boston Celtics.

Green broke down his answer, focusing heavily on the presence of Kyrie Irving:

"I just think with the tools that they have, and the way the game is set up today, with small-ball and all that stuff, (center) Al Horford can switch onto guards. That would be their five in that lineup. And then obviously, you've got Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Kyrie (Irving), Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris. They've got a lot of guys who fit right into that style of play, with the experience of playing with Kyrie, who isn't backing down from anyone.

"Kyrie has been there and done that, and he's going to embody that (spirit). Kyrie is going to love that moment, to love being that guy that has been there and showing everyone else the way. And I think that's what makes them a threat is that (reality that), yeah they have all the pieces, but Kyrie has the experience and I think that’s what makes them great."

