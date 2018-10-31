Red Sox Parade 2018: Route, Live Stream and Expectations

Harry How/Getty Images

The celebration continues for the Boston Red Sox.

The team clinched their fourth World Series title in the past 14 years on Sunday night with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now it's parade time in Boston.

Ahead is all you need to know about the parade, including TV and live-streaming information and a route map.

Red Sox Championship Parade

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 31

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET (rain or shine)

TV: MLB Network

Live-Stream: WBZ 4 (Boston's CBS affiliate)

Parade Route

Details from Boston.com: "This year's parade route will begin at Fenway Park, then head down Lansdowne Street, take a right on Ipswich Street, and then a left on Boylston Street to Tremont Street (opposite the flow of traffic) at Boston Common. The parade then will head straight onto Cambridge Street and finish at New Sudbury Street."

Expectations

The excitement was already starting to build for the team and players last night:

There will be no rally at Boston City Hall this time around, just a parade.

However, that will still give Red Sox fans a chance to see the iconic duck boats, which were being prepped last night:

Once the parade is over, attention will turn to another busy offseason, starting with a big decision from one of the team's key players.

With $127 million left on his deal over the next four years, all signs point to Price opting in. Could we see him announce just that during the parade?

Once free agency begins, the focus will be on the likes of Craig Kimbrel, Nathan Eovaldi and Steve Pearce, who could all conceivably be brought back at the right price.

For now, it's all about celebrating an amazing 2018 season.