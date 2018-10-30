Indians Pick Up Carlos Carrasco's 2019 Contract Option, Decline Brandon Guyer

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Friday, July 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Cleveland Indians have exercised pitcher Carlos Carrasco's $9.75 million team option for the 2019 season, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

Per Bastian, the club also declined outfielder Brandon Guyer's $3 million option, instead paying a $250,000 buyout. The 32-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

