Indians Pick Up Carlos Carrasco's 2019 Contract Option, Decline Brandon Guyer

The Cleveland Indians have exercised pitcher Carlos Carrasco's $9.75 million team option for the 2019 season, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

Per Bastian, the club also declined outfielder Brandon Guyer's $3 million option, instead paying a $250,000 buyout. The 32-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent.

