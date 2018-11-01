College Football Picks: Week 10 Predictions for Every Game

9 of 9

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama (8-0) at No. 4 LSU (7-1), 8 p.m. ET

With or without Devin White, Alabama would be the pick. However, the half-long targeting suspension for the dominant LSU linebacker only adds to the difficulty the Tigers will encounter against QB Tua Tagovailoa and a blazing Crimson Tide offense.

Prediction: Alabama 34, LSU 20

No. 7 Oklahoma (7-1) at Texas Tech (5-3), 8 p.m. ET

Texas Tech should be successful on offense, but the whole "stopping Kyler Murray" thing will be a problem. Oklahoma's baseball-bound quarterback is averaging an absurd 11.0 yards per play and will torch a decent Texas Tech defense.

Prediction: Oklahoma 49, Texas Tech 35

Stanford (5-3) at Washington (6-3), 9 p.m. ET

Despite briefly benching the quarterback in last week's loss to Cal, head coach Chris Petersen voiced his support for Jake Browning. This is an optimal chance for a bounce-back game from the senior, given Stanford's inability to generate consistent pressure. Washington should win at home, but a stellar defense can only do so much if Browning and Co. keep flailing in scoring territory.

Prediction: Washington 24, Stanford 20

USC (4-4) at Oregon State (2-6), 10 p.m. ET

Changes are happening at USC. After the team fired the offensive line coach, head man Clay Helton has taken over play-calling duties for the reeling Trojans. Porous pass defense is a glaring issue for the Beavers, but USC's defense looks uninspired. The Beavers will ride dynamic runner Jermar Jefferson to a stunning home win.

Prediction: Oregon State 34, USC 31

BYU (4-4) at Boise State (6-2), 10:15 p.m. ET

Opposing weaknesses make this an intriguing nonconference clash. Boise State's secondary has labored lately, yet BYU ranks 110th in yards per pass. We'll side with the Broncos, trusting their formidable offense at home to atone for their defensive woes.

Prediction: Boise State 31, BYU 21

San Diego State (6-2) at New Mexico (3-5), 10:15 p.m. ET

Reinforcements are coming a week too late for San Diego State, which lost 28-24 at Nevada last Saturday. Nevertheless, quarterback Christian Chapman's return from a knee injury should spark an efficient passing game that overwhelms New Mexico's 119th-ranked unit.

Prediction: San Diego State 28, New Mexico 17

No. 20 Fresno State (7-1) at UNLV (2-6), 10:30 p.m. ET

During the last four weeks, UNLV has surrendered exactly 200 points. In Fresno State's eight games, the defense has ceded 108. Don't think too hard.

Prediction: Fresno State 45, UNLV 17

Cal (5-3) at No. 10 Washington State (7-1), 10:45 p.m. ET

Two things are true: Cal has typically covered well. And, competent passing games have been in short supply. Washington and Oregon are Cal's only two prior opponents ranked better than 76th in yards per pass, and, well, Washington, yikes. While the Bears won't get rolled, Washington State's aerial attack will win the day.

Prediction: Washington State 30, Cal 21

No. 18 Utah State (7-1) at Hawaii (6-4), 11:59 p.m. ET

The high-powered scoring attack that dominated through September has disappeared. Hawaii has scored between 20 and 23 points in its last three games while allowing 40-plus each time. Utah State should pull away from the Warriors relatively quickly.

Prediction: Utah State 45, Hawaii 24