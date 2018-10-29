Boston Red Sox Parade 2018: Route, Live Stream and Expectations

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For the fourth time since 2004, the Boston Red Sox have won the World Series. Boston—a city not unfamiliar to world championships—is getting ready for another celebration that should bring thousands of fans together.

In the last 16 years, Boston has had four World Series victories, five Super Bowl titles, one NBA title and one Stanley Cup. Last night's World Series triumph marks the 11th celebration in the city in 16 years, with the last coming in 2017 for the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win.

While Red Sox fans were out celebrating Sunday night after the win, the official parade will begin with the championship parade Wednesday.

Here's a look at how you can catch the festivities.

Date: Wednesday, October 31

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

(TV and live stream info based on past parade coverage.)

Boston figures such as Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker are already tweeting about firing up the Duck Boats—a staple for the city during all of their championship parades.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told WBZ-TV after the game at Dodger Stadium that the parade will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. MLB.com confirmed this early Monday morning.

The parade route has not yet been announced; however, the 2013 championship parade route was the same route the team took in 2004. In 2013, the official parade route started at Fenway Park, made its way down Boylston Street and through the heart of the city, down to the Museum of Science in Cambridge and then into the Charles River, according to MassLive.

Needless to say, no matter when the parade is and what route it takes, the streets of Boston will be rowdy in the days to come.

Bostonians can also expect potential speeches from players such as David Price—who dominated Game 5, allowing only one run in seven innings—and World Series MVP Steve Pearce, who hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put the Sox on the board and added a solo home run in the eighth inning.