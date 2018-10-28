Red Sox Beat Dodgers to Win 9th World Series Title Behind Dominant David Price

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox captured their ninth World Series title Sunday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora unexpectedly called on David Price instead of Chris Sale to start the fifth game of the Fall Classic, and the gambit paid off, as Price pitched seven-plus innings, allowing one earned run and striking out five batters.

Boston hitters roughed up Clayton Kershaw en route to an 8-4 win in Game 1, and they had Kershaw's number again. The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner surrendered four earned runs in seven innings.

Steve Pearce bookended the Red Sox's run-scoring. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning to put them ahead 2-0 and then had a solo homer in the eighth to add another insurance run.

David Price Rewrites October Narrative with Another Dominant Start



Even casual baseball fans were probably aware of David Price's 5.03 postseason ERA entering the playoffs; the subject had been discussed a lot both this year and amid the fallout from last season's American League Division Series exit.

It looked like history was going to repeat itself when Price gave up seven runs in his first two starts of the 2018 playoffs. Then he allowed just three earned runs over 19.2 innings in four appearances (three starts) to close out his first World Series title.

Beyond just how good he was on the mound, Price's flexibility was vital for Boston.

The five-time All-Star seemed to know exactly what was on the line. He wasn't just pitching to get the Red Sox another title; he was attempting to exorcise the ghosts of Octobers past. And in the space of a few weeks, Price has immortalized himself forever in Boston.

It's somewhat ironic Price's redemption came at the expense of Kershaw, who allowed nine earned runs in his two World Series starts. There's an alternate reality in which Kershaw is hailed as the postseason hero, heaping further misery upon Price.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, some Red Sox fans were probably hoping Price would opt out of the remaining four years and $127 million left on his contract. Now, those same fans will be worried the veteran left-hander might see just how much his World Series performance is worth on the open market.

What's Next?

The Red Sox will open their spring training schedule Feb. 22 against the Northeastern Huskies. The Dodgers will take on the Chicago White Sox on Feb. 23. Boston and Los Angeles will play one another in the 2019 regular season, as the Red Sox host a three-game series July 12-14.