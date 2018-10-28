Red Sox Win 2018 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

Red Sox Win 2018 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to CelebrationOctober 29, 2018
The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again after their five-game series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The players were ready to celebrate immediately after their 5-1 Game 5 win Sunday night:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Red Sox are officially #WorldSeries champs 🏆 (via @FOXSports) https://t.co/D5oS1Ujhhx
Most managers also don't have the type of reaction that first-year manager Alex Cora had, either:
MLB Stat of the Day @MLBStatoftheDay
.@ac13alex is the first Puerto Rican manager to win a #WorldSeries. https://t.co/5WrAKraNCl
The celebration continued on the field with the presentation of the World Series trophy and much more:
CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ
After a dominant season and World Series performance, the Boston Red Sox hoist the hardware. https://t.co/yAhFnVypu3
FOX Sports @FOXSports
"The next thing I'm going to ask ownership is if we can take this trophy to my island." @RedSox manager Alex Cora is taking the World Series trophy back to Puerto Rico! https://t.co/fuNtpkvj3t
Potential American League MVP Mookie Betts showed his pure joy after the game:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
"AC told us from the first day of Spring Training that we could do it!" @MookieBetts reacts to the @RedSox winning the World Series https://t.co/tarDRunJZB
While the team clinched on the road, you might not know from the way Dodgers Stadium sounded at the end of the game:
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
🗣 “Let’s go @RedSox” chants have taken over (via @MLBNetwork) https://t.co/fmGOyx6Fj5
The fans in Boston have been a bit spoiled lately with four titles in the last 15 years, but this was a new experience for many of the young players on the current roster.
The excitement Sunday night was genuine and well-deserved for a team that led the majors with 108 wins this season. The Red Sox were the best team in baseball throughout 2018 and finished the year with the ending they expected all along.
🚨Red Sox Win 1st World Series Since 2013 🏆