Red Sox Win 2018 World Series: Highlights, Twitter Reaction to Celebration

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: The Boston Red Sox celebrate their 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five to win the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again after their five-game series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The players were ready to celebrate immediately after their 5-1 Game 5 win Sunday night:

Most managers also don't have the type of reaction that first-year manager Alex Cora had, either:

The celebration continued on the field with the presentation of the World Series trophy and much more:

Potential American League MVP Mookie Betts showed his pure joy after the game:

While the team clinched on the road, you might not know from the way Dodgers Stadium sounded at the end of the game:

The fans in Boston have been a bit spoiled lately with four titles in the last 15 years, but this was a new experience for many of the young players on the current roster.

The excitement Sunday night was genuine and well-deserved for a team that led the majors with 108 wins this season. The Red Sox were the best team in baseball throughout 2018 and finished the year with the ending they expected all along.

