Dave Roberts Says Donald Trump's Criticism of Dodgers Is 'One Man's Opinion'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 27: Pitcher Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gives the ball to manager Dave Roberts #30 as Roberts takes Hill out of the game in the seventh inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will be second-guessed by many for his decision to pull a dominant Rich Hill after 91 pitches in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, but he isn't going to let someone else's opinion affect his game plan.

Even if that person is the president of the United States.

With Los Angeles attempting to even the series at two games apiece, Hill took a no-hitter into the fifth and allowed just one hit in 6.1 innings of work. However, with a 4-0 lead, Roberts had a quick hook with a runner on base in the seventh.

That decision proved costly, as left-hander Scott Alexander came in and walked the lone batter he faced, and Ryan Madson followed by allowing a pinch-hit, three-run home run to Mitch Moreland. Just like that, a four-run lead shrunk to one.

All six Dodgers relievers called upon surrendered at least one run, allowing a combined eight as well as one inherited run over the final 2.2 innings, as the Red Sox rallied for a 9-6 victory to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

With Roberts' quick decision backfiring, President Trump decided to weigh in on the matter:

The 46-year-old Los Angeles skipper was informed of Mr. President's comments after the game.

"The president said that?" Roberts responded, per the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato. "I'm happy he was tuning in and watching the game. I don't know how many Dodgers games he’s watched. I don't think he was privy to the conversation. That’s one man's opinion."

Perhaps Roberts' squad can become the second team in three years to overcome a 3-1 World Series deficit. If so, the two could have the opportunity to discuss the decision in person at the White House.

