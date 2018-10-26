DeMarcus Cousins Ejected from the Bench After Arguing with Referee Scott Foster

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Even though Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins remains sidelined while rehabbing his Achilles injury, the four-time All-Star still found a way to get kicked off the court.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Cousins was assessed a technical foul and ejected by the referee while on the bench during Golden State's game against the New York Knicks.

Scott Foster, the referee who ejected Cousins, has drawn criticism from other NBA players for having a quick hook.

After a win over the Portland Trail Blazers last January, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul told reporters he wasn't happy about receiving a technical foul late in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest. You know what I mean? He just never fails. Some of them, you can [communicate] with. You've just gotta figure out who you can and you can't. I got a tech tonight. I'm over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, 'That's Scott, that's Scott,' and I got a tech. That's history there. He the man. That's who they pay to see."

During the NBA playoffs last May, NBA Ref Stats noted the Warriors were 4-4 in games officiated by Foster and 33-7 in games without Foster.

Of course, Cousins hasn't been a boy scout in his career. The 28-year-old has led the NBA in personal fouls three times and has been called for 118 technical fouls in nine seasons prior to Friday.