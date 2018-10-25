Kevin Durant Not Impressed with Banner in New York Recruiting Him to Knicks

Kevin Durant Not Impressed with Banner in New York Recruiting Him to KnicksOctober 26, 2018
Large billboards on the side of buildings aren't the way to Kevin Durant's heart.
After he was featured on a billboard in downtown New York City, the Golden State Warriors star was mostly indifferent about the tactic.
"I don't really know how to feel about that type of stuff," Durant said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It's cool. No disrespect, but I'm not really impressed with that type of stuff."
The artwork depicted Durant with the Larry O'Brien Trophy alongside New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis (h/t Slam Online):
SLAM @SLAMonline
A billboard recruiting Kevin Durant to the Knicks just went up outside Madison Square Garden 👀 (📷 via Dennis Roitman) https://t.co/CM0EFNQPZZ https://t.co/ofEexWkqFv
Fans across the country also used the tactic before LeBron James opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Philly isn’t the only team that wants LeBron, judging by these billboards in LA. https://t.co/3M39IFqOf0
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. https://t.co/vntsa8h3mE
Earlier this month, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on FS1's Undisputed that the Knicks "have a very good shot" at signing Durant.
UNDISPUTED @undisputed
"New York Knicks have a very good shot at luring KD away from the Bay Area. ... The same allure that LeBron had towards the Los Angeles Lakers, just the building, the culture, is the same way I know that KD feels about the Knicks." — @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/04xDGmLA2k
While the New York billboard doesn't hurt the Knicks' chances of signing Durant—assuming he opts out this summer—the nine-time All-Star almost certainly won't even remember it when the time comes for him to either stay with Golden State or go elsewhere.
Durant's next move is unlikely to define his NBA legacy given everything he's already achieved. But he has the chance to add to his legend, not unlike the way in which James returned to Cleveland and brought a title to the Cavs.
Considering how important Durant's decision will be, he understandably won't be swayed by which fanbase purchased the biggest billboard.
Maybe an artistic photo exhibit would be more effective.
How Rockets Could Actually Trade Four 1sts for Jimmy