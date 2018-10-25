Kevin Durant Not Impressed with Banner in New York Recruiting Him to Knicks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Large billboards on the side of buildings aren't the way to Kevin Durant's heart.

After he was featured on a billboard in downtown New York City, the Golden State Warriors star was mostly indifferent about the tactic.

"I don't really know how to feel about that type of stuff," Durant said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It's cool. No disrespect, but I'm not really impressed with that type of stuff."

The artwork depicted Durant with the Larry O'Brien Trophy alongside New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis (h/t Slam Online):

Fans across the country also used the tactic before LeBron James opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Earlier this month, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported on FS1's Undisputed that the Knicks "have a very good shot" at signing Durant.

While the New York billboard doesn't hurt the Knicks' chances of signing Durant—assuming he opts out this summer—the nine-time All-Star almost certainly won't even remember it when the time comes for him to either stay with Golden State or go elsewhere.

Durant's next move is unlikely to define his NBA legacy given everything he's already achieved. But he has the chance to add to his legend, not unlike the way in which James returned to Cleveland and brought a title to the Cavs.

Considering how important Durant's decision will be, he understandably won't be swayed by which fanbase purchased the biggest billboard.

Maybe an artistic photo exhibit would be more effective.