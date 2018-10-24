Josh Jackson: 'I Threw a Water Bottle' at Pacers During The Malice at The Palace

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns small forward Josh Jackson said he "threw a water bottle" during the infamous Malice at the Palace brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons in November 2004.

Jackson, who was born in San Diego before growing up in the Detroit area, wrote in a piece for The Undefeated that he was an eight-year-old kid in attendance that night and felt the need to get involved.

"I was looking around and everyone was throwing something on to the court. I am not going to lie. I threw a water bottle," he wrote. "Why? It's my home team. I'm a Pistons fan. What? The Pacers came in here throwing punches on my favorite players. I couldn't have that. But that is neither here nor there."

Jackson added his family was sitting about 20 rows up from the floor when chaos ensued: "I didn't know what to think or what to do. My parents were protecting me, standing over me. There was nothing we could really do. I wasn't scared. I didn't feel like anyone was going to attack me."

The NBA announced suspensions for nine players following the fight, including a season-long ban for Pacers forward Ron Artest after the on-court scrap rapidly carried into the stands and involved some fans.

Jackson pointed out that was the last time he witnessed an NBA brawl on the same level as the scuffle between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on Saturday night, which led to the suspensions of the Rockets' Chris Paul and the Lakers' Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo.

The 21-year-old rising star and his Suns teammates will take on the shorthanded L.A. squad Wednesday.