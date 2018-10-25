College Football Picks: Week 9 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 9

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Wake Forest (3-4) at Louisville (2-5), Noon ET

For Louisville's sake, hopefully a bye week allowed the offense to correct its laundry list of issues. Wake Forest's unit has encountered a rough stretch too, but Cade Carney, Matt Colburn II and the Demon Deacons running game can take control of this one.

Prediction: Wake Forest 37, Louisville 27

Vanderbilt (3-5) at Arkansas (2-6), Noon ET

It took eight weeks, but Arkansas finally has a victory over an FBS opponent. The next challenge is knocking off an SEC program. Vanderbilt, which is 0-3 on the road, can be beaten if the Razorbacks and their 47th-ranked rushing defense don't allow the visitors and their 100th-ranked rushing attack to have a successful day on the ground.

Prediction: Arkansas 24, Vanderbilt 19

Massachusetts (2-6) at Connecticut (1-6), Noon ET

Giving credit where it's due, UConn managed to hang with South Florida on the road in Week 8. We're still not going to trust a defense that has allowed 10.9 yards per pass (worst in the nation) with 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions when UMass' explosive aerial attack is coming to town.

Prediction: UMass 48, UConn 38

Army (5-2) at Eastern Michigan (4-4), Noon ET

One-possession losses are kind of Eastern Michigan's thing; 12 of the program's last 13 losses have come by seven points or fewer. The Eagles can keep up, but a 112th-ranked run defense will be their downfall when triple-option Army needs a clutch score.

Prediction: Army 27, Eastern Michigan 24

Central Michigan (1-7) at Akron (3-3), Noon ET

If you're a regular reader of the predictions, you may have noticed a trend with Central Michigan: We're not picking the Chips because they don't score enough. Maybe that changes against a mediocre Akron team, but there's no evidence to pick it.

Prediction: Akron 28, Central Michigan 20

Bethune-Cookman (4-4) at Nebraska (1-6), Noon ET

The drive toward bowl eligibility is alive! Nebraska's improving offense broke through in Week 8, racking up 659 yards in a 53-28 home win over Minnesota. Bethune-Cookman has consistently fallen to top competition this year, and a trip to Lincoln will be no different.

Prediction: Nebraska 45, Bethune-Cookman 21

Southern Miss (3-3) at Charlotte (3-4), 2 p.m. ET

Southern Mississippi's ground game ranks 114th, and Charlotte boasts the sixth-best run defense. This matchup will come down to the effectiveness of USM quarterback Jack Abraham, whose efficiency gives the Golden Eagles a slight edge despite playing on the road.

Prediction: Southern Miss 24, Charlotte 20

Coastal Carolina (4-3) at Georgia State (2-5), 2 p.m. ET

This is a clash between two bottom-five defenses, especially against the run. Georgia State, however, has mustered only 3.7 yards per carry this season. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina has posted 5.1 yards per attempt opposite Group of Five competition.

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 42, Georgia State 28

TCU (3-4) at Kansas (2-5), 3 p.m. ET

Left shoulder surgery has ended quarterback Shawn Robinson's season, so TCU will turn to Michael Collins. That's a huge problem for the Horned Frogs moving forward, and not even Kansas can be considered a gimme. But TCU's defense is still the best unit on the field.

Prediction: TCU 31, Kansas 17

Oregon State (1-6) at Colorado (5-2), 3 p.m. ET

USC and Washington slowed down Colorado in consecutive road games for the Buffaloes. They're headed for a bounce-back performance opposite Oregon State, the third-worst defense in the nation.

Prediction: Colorado 45, Oregon State 24