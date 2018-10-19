Kyrie Irving on Potential Knicks Backlash from Media: 'Honestly, Who Cares?'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving isn't concerned about how he'll be received at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Asked for his thoughts on facing questions about how he could have signed with the New York Knicks next year, Irving told reporters: "Who cares, man? Who cares? Honestly, who cares?"

Throughout the summer, rumors popped up regarding Irving's potential interest in joining the Knicks as a free agent.

He put them to rest two weeks ago, however, when he told Celtics fans at an event for season-ticket holders that he plans to re-sign.

Irving said: "I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston. If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."

Irving has an option in his contract that would allow him to become a free agent after the 2018-19 season.

Boston acquired the 26-year-old from the Cleveland Cavaliers last offseason in a deal that sent guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick to the Cavs.

In his first season with the Celtics, Irving averaged 24.4 points, 5.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game en route to his fifth career All-Star nod.

However, Irving was limited to 60 regular-season games and missed Boston's entire playoff run due to a knee injury.

With Irving back in the fold, the Celtics are favored to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this season.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are widely expected to miss out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.