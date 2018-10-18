LeBron James Talks Minutes, Championship Goal and More Ahead of Lakers Debut

Rob Goldberg
October 18, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in action during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Although the Los Angeles Lakers are considered a notch behind some other teams in the Western Conference heading into the season, LeBron James still says his goal is winning a title.

"I want to win championships and putting my mind into that and thinking about it," James said Thursday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "I think when you have championship habits, you have championship thoughts, and things come into fruition." 

The 33-year-old also isn't planning on slowing down as he approaches his 16th season in the league, telling the coaching staff to keep him in as much as possible.

"I'm always fresh," he added. "All my coaches want to figure out a way of how to lessen my minutes, I keep telling them I'm strong enough to play most minutes but they won't listen to me, so, it's OK. I like it."

    

