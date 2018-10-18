NBA Rumors: LeBron James Wanted Cavs to Trade for Michael Beasley Last Season

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James reportedly urged the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Michael Beasley from the New York Knicks before the 2018 NBA trade deadline.

On Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported James "developed an appreciation for Beasley's advanced offensive skills" during their time together with the Miami Heat during the 2013-14 season and wanted him to help bolster the Cavs roster last season.

They are now teammates once again and will make their Los Angeles Lakers' debuts Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

