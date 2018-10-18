NBA Rumors: LeBron James Wanted Cavs to Trade for Michael Beasley Last Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 27: Michael Beasley #8 and LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat joke around during a break in the action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at The Quicken Loans Arena on November 27, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James reportedly urged the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire Michael Beasley from the New York Knicks before the 2018 NBA trade deadline.

On Thursday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reported James "developed an appreciation for Beasley's advanced offensive skills" during their time together with the Miami Heat during the 2013-14 season and wanted him to help bolster the Cavs roster last season.

They are now teammates once again and will make their Los Angeles Lakers' debuts Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.

                  

