Report: Astros Employee with Camera Removed from Media Area in Game 1 of ALCS

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is reportedly aware a Houston Astros employee was removed from an area near the Boston Red Sox dugout during Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

According to Danny Picard of Metro, security at Fenway Park removed the man who was in a media-credentialed area with a camera despite not having a media credential. The man said he worked for the Astros, and Picard cited sources who said another Astros employee told security the man was allowed to be by Boston's dugout even though he was ultimately banned from the spot.

"We are aware of the matter and it will be handled internally," MLB chief communications officer Pat Courtney said of the incident, per Picard.

The report cited security sources who said they were previously warned about the man following Houston's victory over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series.

The Astros won Game 1 over the Red Sox easily, 7-2, behind ace Justin Verlander. He allowed two earned runs while striking out six in six innings of work, and Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel provided some of the offense with home runs.

Despite the impressive performance from the defending World Series champions, the Red Sox bounced back in Game 2 to even the series at a game apiece and create a best-of-five situation. Tuesday's Game 3—along with Games 4 and 5—are in Houston.

As for the incident, the Red Sox did not offer comment to Picard, with a spokesperson calling it "an MLB matter."