Chris Sale 'Should Be Fine' After Hospitalization for Illness, Alex Cora Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 13: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox reacts during the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game One of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on October 13, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that ace starter Chris Sale was hospitalized with a stomach illness and added that Sale is expected to be fine.

"He was feeling bad and he's at the hospital," Cora said. "From what I know it's nothing serious, but whenever you have to go to the hospital you have to be 'worried.' He should be fine; hopefully we get news in the upcoming hours and he'll join us in Houston."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

