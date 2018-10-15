Chris Sale 'Should Be Fine' After Hospitalization for Illness, Alex Cora Says

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Monday that ace starter Chris Sale was hospitalized with a stomach illness and added that Sale is expected to be fine.

"He was feeling bad and he's at the hospital," Cora said. "From what I know it's nothing serious, but whenever you have to go to the hospital you have to be 'worried.' He should be fine; hopefully we get news in the upcoming hours and he'll join us in Houston."



