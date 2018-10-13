Karl-Anthony Towns: T-Wolves 'Can't Get Embarrassed. That's Just Unacceptable'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns said the team is riding a bad wave heading into the 2018-19 NBA season after suffering a 143-121 blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in their final preseason game Friday night.

Chris Herring of ESPN.com provided comments from Towns, who noted there's a difference between losing and how the Wolves have performed throughout the ongoing Jimmy Butler saga.

"You can get beat. Everybody in this league—I don't care if you're the Golden State Warriors my rookie year, the 95-96 Bulls—you're gonna lose some games," he said. "But you can't get embarrassed. That's just unacceptable."

Minnesota posted a 1-4 record during the preseason, including four straight losses by an average of 19.75 points to close out the exhibition slate.

The Timberwolves' poor on-court performance combined with Butler's antics during his return to practice Wednesday has made the situation into quite a spectacle.

Butler, who's been away from the organization for most of training camp and the preseason while seeking a trade, taunted general manager Scott Layden and head coach Tom Thibodeau as well as teammates, including Towns and Andrew Wiggins, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"You f--king need me, Scott," he allegedly said. "You can't win without me."

Now the Wolves must find a way to get their ducks in a row before what seemed like a promising season starts to slip away when the games actually count. That task will likely be made more difficult by the fact that Butler remains on the roster.

Minnesota kicks off the regular season Wednesday night with a road game against the San Antonio Spurs.