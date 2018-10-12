Kevin Durant Believed to Want to Stay with Warriors Past This Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant reportedly might sign a short-term contract extension with the Dubs so he can play at least one season at the Chase Center, the organization's new arena that's scheduled to open for the 2019-20 NBA campaign.

On Friday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Durant, who can utilize a player option to become a free agent after the upcoming season, could opt to move with the Warriors from Oakland to San Francisco after "spending so much off-court time in his first two seasons immersing himself in the Silicon Valley culture."

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP has shed light on what he's planning to do after trying to help the Warriors capture their third straight championship.

Durant told Nick Friedell of ESPN.com last week he plans to provide more transparency about his decision-making process compared to his switch from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Warriors in 2016:

"Just be honest. I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don't be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it's not the end of the world. I didn't do anything against the law, you know what I'm saying? That's what I thought happened the first time."

Although any team would benefit from adding the nine-time All-Star selection, Stein noted there's been "widespread rumbles that Durant will seriously consider signing with the [New York] Knicks next summer."

It will be impossible to keep track of all the rumors and speculation about the 30-year-old Washington, D.C. native's future between now and next summer.

Fellow Warriors standout Stephen Curry told Stein the reporting often "feels like people trying to plant seeds that aren't there" because of fatigue with the team's success. Curry doesn't think it's necessary to respond to every report as Golden State tries to win its seventh NBA title.

"Whatever happens next summer is going to happen—regardless of what anybody says right now," Curry said. "So my job—and I think the way we're all approaching this—is that this year is about this year. It's nothing for us to worry about right now, because it's all kind of wasted breath."

Whether Durant would actually re-sign with the Warriors because of the new arena is unclear, but it's probably not the wildest theory that will be floated over the next nine months.

Related

    Riley Denies Calling Thibs 'M'fer'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Riley Denies Calling Thibs 'M'fer'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    JVG Tells You Why Boogie Will Be 'incredibly Important'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    JVG Tells You Why Boogie Will Be 'incredibly Important'

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Warriors Sign Alfonzo McKinnie to 2-Year Min. Deal

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Warriors Sign Alfonzo McKinnie to 2-Year Min. Deal

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Evans Is Struggling in Preseason

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Jacob Evans Is Struggling in Preseason

    Golden State Of Mind
    via Golden State Of Mind