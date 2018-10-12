Injured Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp Expected to Play for Rams vs. Broncos

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp are both expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN's Lindsey Thiry, Rams head coach Sean McVay said both Cooks and Kupp practiced in full Friday and that he expects them to be cleared Saturday.

Cooks and Kupp each suffered concussions during the Rams' 33-31 Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

