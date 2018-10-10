Italy-Ukraine Play to 1-1 Draw in 2018 International Friendly

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Italy were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Ukraine on Wednesday at Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as Federico Bernardeschi's opener was cancelled out by Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Italy had the better of the opening 45 minutes, as they dominated possession but could not make their dominance count in a goalless first half.

The match was paused in the 43th minute to allow the teams, officials and supporters to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the Ponte Morandi bridge collapse in Genoa in August.

Bernadeschi opened the scoring on 55 minutes with a low shot from just outside the penalty area. Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov did manage to get his hands on it, but the ball squirmed through his grasp and into the back of the net.

Ukraine hit back seven minutes later after Italy failed to clear a corner. The ball fell to Malinovskiy who scuffed his shot which just beat Gianluigi Donnarumma and sneaked inside his post.

What's Next?

Italy travel to Poland for their UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday. Ukraine host Czech Republic in the Nations League on Tuesday.



