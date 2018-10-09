Milwaukee Bucks Jump to No. 11 in NBA After Selling Record 10K Season Tickets

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have already sold a team-record 10,000 season tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 season, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, surpassing the previous high of 8,985 in 1988-89.

"This is such a major moment for the Bucks organization," Jamie Morningstar, the team's senior vice president of ticket sales and service, told Rovell. "There's an incredible buzz about the team and Fiserv Forum, and people from all over Wisconsin are excited to be part of it."

Per Rovell, the Bucks are now 11th in the NBA in season tickets sold, their highest placement ever, after ranking last in 2014.

It isn't hard to see why. The team has made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, led by one of the NBA's most electrifying and talented superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their new head coach, Mike Budenholzer, should open up the offense around Antetokounmpo. The organization also opened a new arena, the Fiserv Forum, ahead of this season.

According to Rovell, "When the Bucks play their regular-season opener on Oct. 19 against the Indiana Pacers, all suites and lofts will have been sold out at prices significantly higher than the premium spaces in their previous home."

How the Bucks fare this season remains to be seen. Teams like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers still appear to be the class of the Eastern Conference, while the middle of the conference has competitive teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

Antetokounmpo has a solid supporting cast, buoyed by players like Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez. Whether that's enough to elevate the Bucks to the elite of the conference is unclear, but based on ticket sales, the city of Milwaukee is excited to find out.