Danny Green on 'Vocal' Kawhi Leonard: 'It Looks Like He Feels at Home'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard appears to be fitting in just fine in Toronto.

Raptors guard Danny Green, who came over in the trade with Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs, said his teammate seems "at home" with the Raptors.

"He's definitely more vocal than he's ever been, on and off the court," Green said Monday, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN. "It looks like he feels comfortable. It looks like he feels at home."

"He's talking to guys, he's leading by example, in the huddles he's chiming in, saying what he feels, saying his opinion," Green added. "Before he didn't really show or tell his opinion much... He's leading vocally more than ever before."

Leonard's seemingly made it a bit of a point to show more personality this preseason. His laugh alone is already the biggest meme of the early part of the season. While that likely wasn't intentional, Leonard expressing any sort of personality is a change from his tight-lipped nature in San Antonio.

Leonard requested a trade from the Spurs following a lost 2017-18 season that saw him have a falling out with the organization. He played in just seven games due to a quad injury, which he felt was mishandled by the Spurs medical staff. San Antonio traded Leonard and Green to the Raptors in July for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick.

Given Leonard's status as a free agent this summer and the fact he's replacing DeRozan, one of the most popular figures in franchise history, his interactions with fans and teammates merited watching. Kyle Lowry and DeRozan remain close friends, and Lowry has been noticeably icy when asked about the deal publicly.

The fact that Leonard is taking an active leadership role bodes well for his general confidence within the group and for the Raptors in general as they try to retain him this summer.