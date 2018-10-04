Johnny Damon Predicts Yankees Will Upset Red Sox in ALDS: 'New York's My Team'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Johnny Damon is picking the New York Yankees to defeat the Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series.

Damon, who played for both the Yanks and BoSox during his 18-year career, told TMZ Sports on Thursday he's rooting for the Yankees and expects the playoff upset.

"New York's my team," he said. "The Yankees, that's who I want to win."

The Yanks scored a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night to earn a place in the ALDS opposite the longtime rival Red Sox.

They are +140 underdogs (bet $100 to win $140) heading into the series, per OddsShark. Boston is a -160 favorite (bet $160 to win $100) after posting an MLB-best 108-54 regular-season record. New York went 100-62.

Damon told TMZ he believes the short best-of-five series will benefit the Yankees, however, and he thinks the pressure is firmly on Boston's shoulders.

"If the Red Sox don't win [the World Series], it's a failed season," he said.

The Sox hold a slight edge in both runs scored (876-851, the top two totals in MLB) and team ERA (3.75-3.78).

The hyped ALDS matchup starts Friday night at Fenway Park in Boston.