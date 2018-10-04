MLB Playoff Bracket 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions for Thursday

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The American League bracket was finalised Wednesday, with the New York Yankees advancing to an AL Division Series matchup with the Boston Red Sox at the Oakland Athletics' expense. The National League, meanwhile, is ready for the first day of Division Series play Thursday.

With the 2016 World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, knocked out in 13 innings on Tuesday night, the Colorado Rockies will go up against the Milwaukee Brewers. A powerhouse matchup between the NL East and NL West titleholders will take place Thursday night, with the Atlanta Braves looking for redemption after their 2013 NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here is how to watch the first full day of postseason play and a short preview and prediction for each of the matchups.

Rockies vs. Brewers

When: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 5:07 p.m. ET

Television: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Braves vs. Dodgers

When: Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8:37 p.m. ET

Television: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.tv

Rockies vs. Brewers Preview

After an exciting finish to the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night, when the Rockies' Tony Wolters had a two-out RBI single to beat the Cubs, Colorado advanced to the Division Series for the first time since 2009.

The Milwaukee Brewers, who clinched their division and will have home-field advantage through the NLCS, will feature in the Division Series for the first time since 2011.

Two younger offensive heavy hitters will face off in Thursday's first matchup.

Former Miami Marlin Christian Yelich was the overall batting leader for the Brewers through the regular season. With a batting average of .326 and 36 home runs, Yelich also leads the team with 110 RBI.

With the centerfielder on a hot streak during the final months of the season—putting up at least 10 home runs in August and September—he will likely make a big impact in this series.

On the other hand, we have Nolan Arenado who mimics Yelich in many ways, with 38 home runs, 110 RBI and a .297 batting average. The only area Yelich has him definitively beat is on-base percentage and hits, with five more triples as well.

Antonio Senzatela will take the mound for the Rockies in the first game of the Division Series. The right-handed pitcher has a 4.38 ERA and 69 strikeouts, giving up 10 home runs on the season. He went 6-6 on 13 regular-season starts this year.

With the Rockies exhausting their lineup in their win against the Cubs, paired with Yelich's incredible offensive performance and potential NL MVP season, it seems like the Brewers will take Game 1.

Braves vs. Dodgers Preview

The Dodgers are no strangers to the MLB playoffs. L.A. clinched its sixth National League West title in a row this year and will be facing NL East counterparts the Atlanta Braves. The last time the Braves were in the postseason, they lost the 2013 NL Division Series against the Dodgers.

The 2013 NLDS saw a stellar performance by Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who struck out 12 people in seven innings of Game 1. However, Los Angeles has chosen not to start its ace pitcher in Game 1, instead choosing Hyun-Jin Ryu for Game 1 and opting to start Kershaw on Friday.

Ryu has an ERA of 1.97 and has 89 strikeouts on 15 starts this season, with a 7-3 record. Kershaw, on the other hand, is a veteran pitcher with 155 strikeouts this season, an ERA of 2.73 and 9 wins to 5 losses.

The Braves will be countering with pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, according to MLB.com's Playoff Picture. Foltynewicz holds many of the top stats among the Braves bullpen, with 202 strikeouts on the season—the most on the team by 40.

On the offensive side, Atlanta has Freddie Freeman, who has 44 doubles on the season and 98 RBI. Along with Ronald Acuna Jr., who is leading the team in home runs, the Braves offense has outscored their opponents in almost every category.

The Dodgers are boasting a level offense, with four players leading the team offensively and six players having at least 60 RBI. Max Muncy tops the team with a whopping 35 home runs, and Matt Kemp follows with 85 RBI and .290 batting average.

The Atlanta-Los Angeles matchup has the potential to be a showdown. The Dodgers want to keep their winning streak alive, and the Braves want redemption for the 2013 NLDS. However, with a stacked offense and an intimidating bullpen, L.A. is likely to take both Game 1 and the series.

All stats courtesy of MLB.com and ESPN.