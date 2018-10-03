Brad Stevens 'Couldn't Be More Unimpressed' with Celtics' Preseason Performance

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered a reality check following his team's 102-95 preseason loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, Stevens said he "couldn't be more unimpressed" with the Celtics' play through three preseason games—two of which have been losses.

"We're not as good as advertised right now," Stevens added. "So at least we know that."

Following a 115-112 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics—who rested Kyrie Irving—came out a bit flat and sputtered versus Cleveland to the tune of 42.7 percent shooting, including 5-of-31 (16.1 percent) from three.

Boston also watched as the Cavaliers racked up 38 free-throw attempts (Boston had 27) and a 13-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

"No shot we dominate off talent alone. No team does that," Stevens said, per Forsberg. "You have to play together, you have to play the right way. If you have really good players and they all do that, then you can have a special year."



On the bright side, Marcus Smart (15 points) and Marcus Morris (14 points) both shined off the bench.

The Celtics will look to produce a more complete effort when they wrap up a home-and-home with the Cavs on Saturday.