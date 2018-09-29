Giancarlo Stanton Compares Fan Hitting Him with HR Ball to 'Rookie of the Year'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton found himself feeling like he was part of a movie while rounding the bases against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Stanton helped the Yankees win their 100th game of the season by sending his 38th dinger of the season on top of the Green Monster in the seventh inning. During his home run trot, though, the fan who caught the ball decided to throw it back onto the field...and hit the reigning National League MVP (on a bounce) as he rounded second:

That had Stanton wondering if Henry Rowengartner was in attendance:

"Not too worried about it," Stanton said after the game while noting it was the Yankees' MLB-record 266th homer of the season, per ESPN.com. "Plus, that could be a special ball. We needed it anyway. I think he lost some money, possibly."

The fan was ultimately ejected from the game, although Stanton doesn't believe the fan had intended to hit him.

"That's the idea when you're an opposing fan, but I don't think that's what he meant to do," Stanton noted. "Either way, if I was looking up, I could've grabbed it easily."