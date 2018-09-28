Stephen A. Smith: Anthony Davis Doesn't Want to Play for Pelicans Anymore

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans poses for a portrait during the 2018 NBA Media Day on September 24, 2018 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The Anthony Davis speculation cycle is already in full swing.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up! on Thursday morning, analysts Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose both said they believe Davis will try to force a split from the New Orleans Pelicans in the not-so-distant future. 

"I definitely think that he wants out," Smith said. "He signed with Klutch Sports. Anthony Davis doesn't want to be in New Orleans any longer. ... Whether it's definitively the Los Angeles Lakers, I'm not so sure. I would keep Golden State and Boston in the mix because Golden State doesn't know what Kevin Durant is going to want to do. And Boston obviously has the requisite pieces to put together to make sure they can get a player the quality of Anthony Davis." 

Rose added he thinks Davislike Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Jimmy Butler before him—will tell the Pelicans he wants out in an attempt to force their hand next offseason.

"I anticipate Anthony Davis, after this year, is going to do the exact same thing to try to navigate himself to be in Los Angeles with LeBron James," Rose said. 

