Stephen A. Smith: Anthony Davis Doesn't Want to Play for Pelicans Anymore

The Anthony Davis speculation cycle is already in full swing.

Appearing on ESPN's Get Up! on Thursday morning, analysts Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose both said they believe Davis will try to force a split from the New Orleans Pelicans in the not-so-distant future.

"I definitely think that he wants out," Smith said. "He signed with Klutch Sports. Anthony Davis doesn't want to be in New Orleans any longer. ... Whether it's definitively the Los Angeles Lakers, I'm not so sure. I would keep Golden State and Boston in the mix because Golden State doesn't know what Kevin Durant is going to want to do. And Boston obviously has the requisite pieces to put together to make sure they can get a player the quality of Anthony Davis."

Rose added he thinks Davis—like Chris Paul, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Jimmy Butler before him—will tell the Pelicans he wants out in an attempt to force their hand next offseason.

"I anticipate Anthony Davis, after this year, is going to do the exact same thing to try to navigate himself to be in Los Angeles with LeBron James," Rose said.

