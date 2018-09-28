Joe DiMaggio Jersey from 1947 World Series to Be Auctioned off

Preston Stroup/Associated Press

A prized, one-of-a-kind baseball collectible is up for sale, and it figures to fetch a fortune at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Joe DiMaggio's signed jersey that he wore in Game 5 of the 1947 World Series is available to bid on through Heritage Auctions and is expected to sell for more than $400,000.

The Yankees downed Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games in that series.

DiMaggio finished with six hits, five RBI and two home runs, including a solo shot in the fifth inning of Game 5 that proved to be the difference.

The auction is scheduled to run through Oct. 19.