Joe DiMaggio Jersey from 1947 World Series to Be Auctioned off

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

Joe DiMaggio with bat ready at first days workout on March 6, 1946 in Bradenton, Florida after returning from Panama. DiMaggio has been out since 1942 for with U.S. Army service. (AP Photo/PS)
Preston Stroup/Associated Press

A prized, one-of-a-kind baseball collectible is up for sale, and it figures to fetch a fortune at auction.

According to TMZ Sports, Joe DiMaggio's signed jersey that he wore in Game 5 of the 1947 World Series is available to bid on through Heritage Auctions and is expected to sell for more than $400,000.

The Yankees downed Jackie Robinson and the Brooklyn Dodgers in seven games in that series.

DiMaggio finished with six hits, five RBI and two home runs, including a solo shot in the fifth inning of Game 5 that proved to be the difference.

The auction is scheduled to run through Oct. 19.

