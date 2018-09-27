Gordon Hayward: Jazz Might Be LeBron James' 'Little B-Word' After Lakers Move

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward took a shot at the Utah Jazz during an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take on Wednesday.

In a video posted by Barstool Big Cat on Instagram, Hayward said: "Now the Jazz might be LeBron's little B-word."

Hayward's comment was in response to a video of a Jazz fan burning his jersey after he spurned them for Boston in free agency last year. In that video, the fan said he hoped Hayward would have fun being "LeBron's little B-word" since LeBron James was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time.

The Jazz will now have to contend with James more often, as he is making the leap to the Western Conference after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hayward spent the first seven years of his career with the Jazz after they selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Butler.

He improved each season and was named an All-Star for the first time in 2016-17.

That All-Star nod came at an advantageous time for Hayward, as it helped him land a big contract with the Celtics in free agency. In Boston, Hayward reunited with his former college coach, Brad Stevens.

Hayward appeared in only one game last season, however, as he suffered a season-ending leg and ankle injuries against James and the Cavs.

Cleveland went on to beat the Hayward-less Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, but with LeBron now in L.A. and Hayward healthy, Boston looks like the team to beat in the Eastern Conference.

Things haven't been all bad for Utah since Hayward's departure, as it landed guard Donovan Mitchell as part of a 2017 draft-night trade.

Mitchell had a spectacular rookie season and led the Jazz to the playoffs while Utah won only three fewer games than in Hayward's last season in Salt Lake City. He has all the makings of a perennial All-Star and the new face of the franchise.