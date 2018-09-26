Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Nets Not Interested in Dealing for Disgruntled Star

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 25: Jimmy Butler reacts during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and SCO Angers at Parc des Princes on August 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Xavier Laine/Getty Images)
Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not actively pursuing a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that no deal is "imminent or even likely." Instead, the Nets are planning on going into the 2018-19 season with Caris LeVert, DeMarre Carroll and Allen Crabbe as major parts of the rotation.

All three were considered potential parts of a package the Nets could put together for Butler, who has requested a trade from Minnesota.

The Nets have slow-played their rebuild since the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce trade debacle, acquiring draft picks wherever they can and taking on good players with questionable salaries. Carroll and Crabbe are in the latter camp, with their former teams (Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers) doing little more than attempting to unload their deals.

Still unlikely to make the playoffs in 2018-19, it wouldn't make much sense to undo any of that work to acquire Butler. The Nets' approach seems to be waiting until next summer, when they can invest in free agency and begin a true rebuild.

Butler requested a trade from the Timberwolves last week.

"Our reality is that he has requested a trade, so we'll honor that," coach Tom Thibodeau said, per Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com. "But we're not just going to make any deal. ... Our conversations (between Butler and Thibodeau) will remain private. He requested a trade and we're going to honor his request. But we're not going to do anything that's bad for the Timberwolves. We're going to do what's good for the Timberwolves. We have to prioritize that. That's what our job is."

Butler has made four straight All-Star teams and has made an All-NBA team the last two seasons. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

