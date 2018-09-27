What These 5 NBA Teams Need to Do to Keep Their Flight-Risk Superstars

0 of 5

As the entire hoops world watches the Jimmy Butler drama unfold, a select number of NBA teams wonder if they'll be the next to walk in the Minnesota Timberwolves' shoes.

Butler is far from the first disgruntled superstar to seek out greener pastures elsewhere. He surely won't be the last, either. And while some may look back to figure out where everything went wrong, said exercise is of little value once the relationship has passed the point of no return.

The key to retaining superstars is solving problems before they even exist, which isn't always possible. If a player has his mind made up about changing addresses, his current employer may be powerless to stop him.

But organizations want to give themselves the best possible chances of retaining their top talent. It's much harder than it sounds, too, since this isn't a one-solution-fits-all kind of situation.

Below, we'll try to help by focusing on five teams that could soon be scrambling to convince their stars to stay. Each player must have some level of flight risk—even if only perceived—and be entering free agency within the next three years.