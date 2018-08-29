Walt Frazier: Kevin Durant Will Have Asterisk by Name for Joining Warriors

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier thinks Kevin Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors two years ago tainted his legacy, which now includes a pair of championship rings.

"Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back (giving him credit) because he joined a team that really didn't need him," Frazier said Tuesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, per the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy. "He's right there with LeBron, probably would've surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don't give him the full credit that he probably would've deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team."

Frazier added that Durant's all-time standing among the game's greats has taken a hit in his eyes.

"He's going to be down the list for me because of that," he said. "There will be an asterisk next to his name."

Frazier's criticism has become a common refrain among those who have attacked Durant for linking up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in the Bay Area—and he's hardly the first former player who has espoused that kind of harsh judgment.

Still, the noise hasn't prevented Durant from adding to his resume in a big way.

While calls for asterisks remain prevalent, the 29-year-old now has two titles two his name and is one of 11 players in league history with multiple Finals MVPs.

Despite that success, Durant isn't tied to the Warriors long-term. He can become a free agent again next summer if he declines his $31.5 million player option, at which point he will be able to hear pitches from prospective suitors.

If Durant takes that step, the Knicks—whom Frazier works for as a color commentator—would be among the players for his services, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe.