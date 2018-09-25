Warriors' Kevin Durant on 2019 NBA Free Agency: 'We'll See What Happens'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant doesn't have a long-term contract because he wants to keep his options on the table.

Per USA Today's Erik Garcia Gundersen, Durant addressed his current contract situation with the Warriors and potential free agency next summer:

“Just one of those things where you're confident in your skills and taking it year by year. And keeping my options open was the best thing for me. I could have easily signed a long term deal but I just wanted to take it season by season and see where it takes me. And I think this year is going to be a fun, exciting year for us all. I'm looking forward to just focusing on that and we'll see what happens after the year."

Since joining the Warriors in July 2016, Durant has only signed one-year contracts that include a player option.

Despite the actual terms of his deals, Durant told The Athletic's Anthony Slater in March he feels committed to Golden State long-term.

"Financially, obviously, what I wanted to do last year, it made sense," Durant said. "Well, the last two years, it made sense to do the one-year deal. I'm sure here soon I'll want to sign a long-term deal just to feel stable. But I'm enjoying every moment of it, so I'm not trying to look too far down the line."

After Durant agreed to another one-plus-one deal with Golden State in July, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on the Lowe Post podcast the two-time NBA Finals MVP will "100 percent" be the New York Knicks' main free-agent target next summer if he opts out.

The Los Angeles Lakers will have between $36-38 million in cap space next summer to pursue a second max contract after signing LeBron James in July.

Durant has led the Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles in his two seasons with the franchise. He averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists during Golden State's sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.