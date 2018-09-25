Joe Maddon 'Not Involved' in Addison Russell Domestic Violence Investigation

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is opting to remain at a distance while MLB investigates domestic violence allegations against Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

"I'm not involved in that at all," Maddon said Tuesday on 670 The Score's Bernstein & McKnight Show. "It's a league situation. There's a process in place to deal with this between the players' union and MLB and of course Addison's involvement too. I'm totally not in that picture right now."

In a post on her personal blog, Russell's ex-wife Melisa Reidy-Russell alleged the 2016 All-Star had been emotionally and physically abusive toward her:



"Emotional/verbal abuse started way before I even realized, eventually it started to be an everyday thing. Being blamed for just about anything that went wrong, name calling, intimidating me with personal force, manipulating me to think I was the problem, destroying my personal things, threatening me to 'send' me & our son home to my parents as if I was privileged to be living in our home. Basically, I felt like I was nothing, a nobody & I was nothing without him, & I couldn't do anything without him. After he would calm down from his angry spells, I'd always get the most sincere apologies, making me believe how sorry he was & he's working on bettering himself."

Maddon told 670 The Score he hadn't read Reidy-Russell's post and didn't plan to because "anybody can write anything they want these days with social media, blogging, etc." He's awaiting the full results of MLB's findings into the matter.

In a statement through the MLB Players Association, Russell called the allegations "completely false."

MLB placed Russell on administrative leave in wake of the allegations. The league initially launched an investigation into similar allegations against the 24-year-old in 2017 and left the case open.

Although Russell's stay on administrative leave ends seven days after it's triggered, MLB can move to extend the designation for another seven days until it's ready to make an official ruling.

Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna was on administrative leave starting May 8 after he was charged with assault in Toronto. He remained there until MLB officially gave him a 75-game suspension June 22, with his time on administrative leave counting toward his suspension.