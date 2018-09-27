College Football Picks: Week 5 Predictions for Every Game

5 of 8

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Purdue (1-3) at Nebraska (0-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

For Nebraska's sake, hopefully Week 4 was indeed rock bottom. If not, Purdue's passing game is capable of ripping apart the Cornhuskers. Based on the overall season trend, the Boilers won't play as well defensively as they did to smash Boston College. But the offense should overpower Nebraska.

Prediction: Purdue 38, Nebraska 20

Florida State (2-2) at Louisville (2-2), 3:30 p.m ET

Willie Taggart has received a fair dose of criticism, but it pales in comparison to the situation Bobby Petrino has at Louisville. The first year post-Lamar Jackson on offense has been a disaster, and the Seminoles should find a rare painless win.

Prediction: Florida State 35, Louisville 10

Rice (1-3) at Wake Forest (2-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

After edging Prairie View A&M 31-28, Rice has conceded 40-plus points in three consecutive games. Wake Forest likely won't be able to silence the Owls offense, but those struggles for Rice on the defensive side of the ball will continue in Winston-Salem.

Prediction: Wake Forest 41, Rice 24

Cincinnati (4-0) at UConn (1-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Perhaps it's a broken record at this point, but Connecticut is such a disaster on defense right now. Allowing 9.2 yards per play is beyond jaw-dropping. Cincinnati should cruise past UConn.

Prediction: Cincinnati 45, UConn 20

Old Dominion (1-3) at East Carolina (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET

What does the early favorite for most shocking upset of the year have for an encore? Old Dominion stunned the college football world with its victory over Virginia Tech by putting together a sensational day on offense. If that happens again, an East Carolina team ranked 116th in yards per play probably can't keep up.

Prediction: Old Dominion 34, East Carolina 24

Coastal Carolina (3-1) at Troy (3-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

This is a measuring stick outing for Coastal Carolina, which has quality wins over UAB and Louisiana so far. Troy will be the most comparable good opponent. However, Coastal Carolina has surrendered six-plus yards per snap three times. Overcoming that trend on the road will be a challenge.

Prediction: Troy 33, Coastal Carolina 21

Western Michigan (2-2) at Miami (Ohio) (1-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

Miami took advantage of a hapless Bowling Green defense, but matching Western Michigan's pace is a different story. The Broncos have posted 500-plus yards and 34-plus points three times, while the RedHawks struggled offensively for three weeks before a potential outlier opposite that horrid BG defense.

Prediction: Western Michigan 41, Miami 17

South Alabama (1-3) at Appalachian State (2-1), 3:30 p.m ET

Appalachian State hasn't skipped a beat. Through three games, the Mountaineers have allowed the fourth-fewest yards per play in the country. Although South Alabama quarterback Evan Orth has excelled over the last two weeks, this matchup will be too much.

Prediction: Appalachian State 37, South Alabama 23

Tennessee State (2-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2), 4 p.m. ET

One week after taking Notre Dame to the wire, Vanderbilt had a letdown at home. South Carolina racked up 534 yards and 37 points to earn the meaningful SEC win. Considering how well the defense performed before then, though, a bounce-back game is in order.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 30, Tennessee State 16

Nevada (2-2) at Air Force (1-2), 4 p.m. ET

Road games at Florida Atlantic and Utah State tested Air Force. However, the running game has lacked explosiveness and has mustered only two 20-yard gains, and Nevada has given up only six in four contests. The Wolf Pack will win if they keep preventing explosive runs.

Prediction: Nevada 38, Air Force 30