Yankees Become 6th Team in MLB History to Hit 250 Home Runs in Season

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Yankees made history on Saturday by becoming the sixth team in Major League Baseball history to club 250 home runs in a single season, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

New York center fielder Aaron Hicks provided the historic swing when he sent the 0-2 offering from Baltimore Orioles right-hander David Hess in the bottom of the second into the seats in right:

Of course, many believed the Yankees could challenge the all-time record this year after acquiring reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins last offseason.

Stanton (59) and 2017 American League MVP runner-up Aaron Judge (52) hit the most round-trippers in all of baseball last year. Putting them in the same lineup—with half of their games at the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium—meant there would be no shortage of souvenirs at Yankees games this season.

However, they are not the only ones who have been mashing. The Yankees have set an MLB record by having 12 players with double-digit home runs in a single-season. In other words, there's a reason they call them the Bronx Bombers.

According to the YES Network, New York has also tied a franchise record by having five players with 25-plus dingers.

MLB's Daren Willman tweeted out a detailed chart of all of the Yankees' homers to that point:

This year's squad already owns the franchise record for most long balls in a single-season, already topping last year's club (241). Now, its sights are set on the MLB record.

Luke Voit added another dinger on Saturday later in the second inning to give New York 251 home runs in 2018. The Bronx Bombers will need 13 homers in their final eight-plus games to tie the 1997 Seattle Mariners and 14 to make the record their own, according to Hoch:

The scary part? Judge recently missed more than a month due to a wrist injury, with Gary Sanchez having appeared in just 83 games due to injury as well. Imagine what the Yankees' home run total would look like if those two sluggers had been healthy all season.