Jimmy Butler Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Want to Add Gorgui Dieng in Any Deal

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking to include center Gorgui Dieng in any potential trade involving Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

Lowe noted that while the T-Wolves would like to dump the three years and $48 million remaining on Dieng's deal, it will likely be a "non-starter" for anyone in the Butler sweepstakes.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Butler requested a trade, with the Los Angeles Clippers as his preferred destination. Wojnarowski also listed the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as teams Butler would like to be traded to due to their ability to sign him to a max contract.

While a Butler trade may be inevitable since he can opt out of his contract after the 2018-19 season, it doesn't look like anything is imminent.

Per Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves have rebuffed trade inquiries thus far, telling teams they intend to keep Butler since he's an "elite player."

Butler is a four-time All-Star, and he is coming off another strong season that saw him average 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Also, after Minnesota acquired him from the Chicago Bulls for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, as well as forward Lauri Markkanen, Butler helped lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04.

After a standout collegiate career at Louisville, Dieng was selected by the Utah Jazz with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was immediately traded to the Timberwolves along with forward Shabazz Muhammad for guard Trey Burke.

Over 376 career regular-season games, Dieng is averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.

Dieng started a total of 170 games from 2014-15 to 2016-17, but he came off the bench in all 79 appearances last season.

His average of 5.9 points per game last season was the lowest since his rookie season, and his 4.6 rebounds per game were the least of his career.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson installed as the clear frontcourt starters, Dieng has fallen into a backup role, and his contract could prevent Minnesota from making big moves in the immediate future assuming teams refuse to acquire him.