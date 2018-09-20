Report: Terrance Williams Facing NFL Suspension for Public Intoxication Arrest

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams is facing a suspension stemming from his May arrest on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Moore notes the suspension will likely fall between the two-to-four-game range.

According to NFL.com's Austin Knoblauch, a car registered to Williams was found crashed into a light pole on May 19. A minor crash had been reported at 4:45 a.m. CT that Saturday morning. The 29-year-old Cowboy was later arrested at his house in Frisco, Texas, but was released on bond.

Williams would issue a statement on the incident, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t Knoblauch):

"I am grateful that no one was injured in the accident. The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn't drive. I live right near where the accident occurred, so my neighbor dropped me off and I called a tow truck and took the scooter from my house to go meet the tow truck driver. The police officer, who I have met in the past in the neighborhood, saw me on the scooter and arrested me without performing any sobriety tests. I have always been an upstanding citizen and handled the situation the best way I know how. I apologize if I should have handled it a little bit differently."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stood behind his player in light of the arrest.

"I know Terrance," Jones told USA Today Sports' Jarrett Bell at the NFL owners meetings in May. "He’s solid. Real solid. I’m hopeful. I don’t know the details. I read his public statement about it and take it at face value."

Now, Jones and Co. may be faced with the reality of having to play without the veteran receiver in the near future.

Williams has gotten off to a slow start to his sixth NFL season, hauling in just two catches for 18 yards through the first two games. He managed just one catch in each contest, a six-yarder in a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers and a 12-yarder in a victory over the New York Giants.

The receiving corps is not an area of depth for Dallas. The team lost Dez Bryant, Jason Witten and Ryan Switzer during the offseason in a variety of ways. Without Williams, the Cowboys would have to rely on Cole Beasley, Tavon Austin, Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns to help quarterback Dak Prescott through the air. Beasley leads the team in receptions (nine) and yards (86) through the first two games.

According to Moore, Williams is expected to be able to play in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.