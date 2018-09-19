Browns Ban Sideline Reporter Nathan Zegura 8 Games for Reportedly Yelling at Ref

Don Wright/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns sideline reporter Nathan Zegura reportedly was not pleased with the officiating during the team's loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and has been suspended eight games as a result.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns suspended Zegura from the team's radio broadcast for the upcoming eight games because he yelled at a referee following a call.

He will also be removed from pre- and post-game shows and taken off the Cleveland Browns Daily show he co-hosts on ESPN 850 for two weeks. Former NFL defensive back and current member of the Cleveland Browns radio network Dustin Fox will replace Zegura on the sidelines during the suspension.

Cabot cited a source who said the Browns have reprimanded Zegura in the past. Officials told him to move from the sidelines during Sunday's contest after he yelled about a call.

Cleveland is still looking to earn its first win since the 2016 campaign and will face the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons during the suspension.

Zegura is set to return for a Nov. 25 clash against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals following Cleveland's Week 11 bye.