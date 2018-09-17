Report: Browns to Sign Greg Joseph, Release Zane Gonzalez After Injury, Misses

Bill Feig/Associated Press

After kicking mistakes cost the Cleveland Browns against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the team has already replaced Zane Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been informed he has been released by Cleveland, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Browns are signing Greg Joseph, who spent the preseason with the Miami Dolphins before losing the battle to Jason Sanders.

Gonzalez was dealing with a groin injury before missing two field goals and two extra points Sunday. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he will have an MRI Monday.

Considering he missed a possible go-ahead extra point with under two minutes left in the last game as well as a possible game-tying field goal with eight seconds remaining, the Browns had little choice but to move on at the position.

He also missed his only attempt in the Week 1 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2017 seventh-round pick went 15 of 20 on field-goal attempts last season but was much worse to start the 2018 season.

Cleveland worked out multiple veteran kickers Monday, including Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. However, they ended up with Joseph, who is an undrafted, free-agent rookie.

The 24-year-old played four years at Florida Atlantic, finishing 15 of 21 on field goals as a senior as well as 64 of 68 on extra points.