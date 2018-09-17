Bleacher Report's Week 3 College Football Awards

3 of 14

Woody Marshall/Associated Press

Don't look now, but Boston College—which hasn't won more than seven games in a season since 2009—is emerging as the biggest challenger to Clemson in the ACC Atlantic Division.

At any rate, the offense is out of control.

In the season opener against Massachusetts, the Eagles scored 48 points in the first half before calling off the dogs. In last week's blowout win over Holy Cross, starters were already getting the rest of the day off in the first quarter. And in Thursday night's 41-34 win over Wake Forest, Boston College proved it can also score both on the road and against competent opponents.

We already knew AJ Dillon is great. As a true freshman, he rushed for 1,256 yards and 12 touchdowns in the final seven games of last season. And against the Crusaders, he rushed six times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Suffice it to say, no one was shocked when he racked up 185 yards and a touchdown against the Demon Deacons.

But Anthony Brown's performance at quarterback was an eye-opener—and a terrifying one for the rest of the league.

Brown completed 16 of 25 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns without committing a turnover. That's quite the deviation from last September's game against Wake Forest, in which Brown finished 11 of 29 with three interceptions in a blowout loss.

It wasn't just the Demon Deacons who perplexed the then-redshirt freshman. In 2017, Brown completed 51.9 percent of his attempts, finishing with 11 touchdowns against nine picks. Among players who attempted enough passes to qualify, his 103.5 passing efficiency rating ranked 97th out of 99 and last in the ACC.

The Eagles won seven games in spite of Brown, not because of him.

If he keeps playing like he did against Wake Forest, though, watch out. Even with a treacherous four-week gauntlet looming late in the season—vs. Miami, at Virginia Tech, vs. Clemson, at Florida State—this offense could be good enough to do some damage. Boston College probably won't win the conference, but it is the highest hurdle standing between Clemson and another appearance in the ACC Championship Game.